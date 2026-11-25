In Kyiv, at Peremoha Park, located near the Darnytsia metro station, the Ferris wheel is being dismantled. It was one of the park’s landmarks and a recognizable feature of the cityscape.

The Ferris wheel has also become part of the capital’s cultural history: it was featured in the book *Victory Park* and has appeared in music videos and films.

This has been reported by local social media groups.

The Kyiv City Council has identified 53 monuments and signs that will be dismantled or altered by the city because they reflect Soviet and Russian propaganda narratives.

In addition, protective covers for Kyiv’s monuments have begun to be removed due to the risk of damage.

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