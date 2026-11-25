On Thursday, November 26, scheduled power outages will continue in some regions of Ukraine. Power restrictions will be implemented according to the established schedules.

Over the next 24 hours, Ukrainians can expect scheduled power outages:

for industry—power restriction schedules;

for all consumer categories—hourly power outage schedules (0.5 to 3.5 shifts).

Ukrenergo reiterated that the restrictions are due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

“Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible,” the company emphasized.

In addition, Ukrainians were reminded that they can check the current power outage schedules on the official websites of regional power distribution companies.

This was reported with reference to a statement from Ukrenergo.

As a reminder, Ukrainians were warned about power outages throughout the day on Tuesday, November 24.

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