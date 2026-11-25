Ukraine expects to receive approximately 15 billion hryvnia in additional revenue for the state budget each year thanks to the legalization and taxation of the cryptocurrency market.

The introduction of regulations governing the virtual assets market is intended to secure new sources of budget revenue. It is expected that these additional revenues will help the government finance the country’s needs amid a full-scale war.

On November 25, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 10225-d in its second reading and as a whole, establishing rules for regulating the virtual assets market and the procedure for taxing them. The bill was supported by 271 members of parliament.

According to People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the introduction of these rules could provide the state budget with approximately 15 billion hryvnias in additional revenue. At the same time, the actual amount of revenue will depend on market performance and compliance with the new tax requirements.

The adoption of the law is also part of Ukraine’s commitments to the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

The tax will be levied on profits from the sale of virtual assets—that is, on the difference between their purchase price and sale price.

The law also establishes requirements for the operation of cryptocurrency platforms, provides for their licensing, and introduces mechanisms for state oversight of the market.

Regulatory powers will be divided between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine.

This was reported with reference to Bloomberg.

As a reminder, see “Taxation of Cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: How Much Investors Will Pay and How the New Law Will Work.”

Ukraine has entered the top 10 countries worldwide in terms of cryptocurrency adoption in 2026.





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