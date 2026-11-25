Ukrainians who are living abroad or have returned to Ukraine and have already completed their general secondary education or are set to complete it in the 2026/2027 academic year can prepare for the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) through a preparatory course as part of the “Winter Admission” program. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, 94 higher education institutions have already joined the program.

The program lasts from three to six months and includes preparation in four subjects—Ukrainian language, mathematics, Ukrainian history, and one elective subject—with some universities offering a distance learning format.

The list of participating universities has been published on the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science, and on the page of the selected university, under the “Winter Admissions” section, applicants should check the enrollment deadlines, availability of distance learning, class schedule (taking into account the time zone), and admission requirements. If an educational document was issued abroad, before submitting an electronic application, you must contact the admissions committee to clarify the requirements for translation, certification of copies, or a certificate from your current place of study, as these documents are verified by the committee or the National Information Center for Academic Mobility. The application is completed online on the university’s website, and the statement of purpose and supporting documents are sent to the email address provided by the university; the admissions committee then makes a decision on admission.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has launched a pilot project for “winter admission” to higher education institutions for the so-called “zero-level course.” The program aims to make up for educational losses and ensure a smooth transition to university studies.

Two universities in the Kyiv region have joined the “Winter Admission” program, which allows prospective students to take the zero-level course and prepare for the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT).

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