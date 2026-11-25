Denis Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in the United States, stated that the situation regarding restrictions on the Starshield system in Ukraine remains unresolved.

Senik noted that the longer the problem remains unresolved, the greater the risk that it will gradually fade from the view of those authorized to resolve it.

“The restrictions imposed on the Starshield system in Ukraine have created a vicious cycle: none of the key stakeholders has been able to determine exactly who made the decision to impose these restrictions,” Senik noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian side cannot afford to treat a malfunction in the critically important Starshield system as just another incident and simply forget about it.

“This issue must remain on the agenda until it is fully resolved,” the diplomat emphasized.

Senik also stressed that the sudden restrictions, imposed more than a week ago without warning, have put the Ukrainian civilian population at additional risk.

“Every day that these restrictions remain in place creates real risks and potentially devastating consequences for people on the ground,” he added.

The diplomat noted that Russia continues to ramp up drone production and launches thousands of drones over Ukraine every week.

“As the scale and intensity of these attacks increase, any disruption to the system that helps protect the lives of Ukrainians is a matter of the utmost importance. We simply cannot allow this issue to be swept under the rug,” concluded Denys Senik.

The Ukrainian diplomat wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg on November 24 that there are still limitations in the operation of SpaceX’s Starshield satellite terminals for the Ukrainian military, particularly in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the head of state, this situation creates significant problems for the operation of Ukraine’s air defense.

On November 23, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that disruptions in the operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in Ukraine require a clear explanation.

Restrictions on Starshield have halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with guarantees of access to Starlink and Starshield.

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