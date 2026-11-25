Starting January 1, 2027, most communities in Ukraine plan to transition to a new pay system for early childhood education teachers. Once the changes are implemented, the average salary for kindergarten staff could rise to 21,000–25,000 hryvnias.

She noted that about 400 municipalities have already switched to the new pay system, and another 800 or so plan to do so starting January 1.

“Teachers switched to the new pay system on September 1. The Ministry of Education and Science has recommended that similar changes be implemented in preschool and vocational education institutions as well,” Konovalova said.

According to her, the decision on whether kindergartens will switch to the new system is made by the communities, since the payments are funded from local budgets, and the ministry insists that raising salaries be made a priority.

The deputy minister noted that previously, the base salary for preschool teachers was lower than the minimum wage, and bonuses for additional work did not increase their real earnings. As a result, kindergarten staff were paid the minimum wage.

“Now the base salary is about 14,000 hryvnias, plus various allowances. According to the Ministry of Education and Science’s calculations, the average salary for experienced preschool teachers could reach 21,000–25,000 hryvnias,” Konovalova said.

Anastasia Konovalova, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, made these remarks in a comment to “RBC-Ukraine.”



The actual average salary in Ukraine is less than 20,000 hryvnias.

In Ukraine, starting September 1, 2026, teachers’ salaries are set to increase by another 20%. Thus, the total increase in teachers’ pay compared to 2025 will amount to 50%.

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