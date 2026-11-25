On Thursday, November 26, a high-pressure system bringing rising atmospheric pressure will determine the weather in most regions of Ukraine, with no significant precipitation; meanwhile, the southwestern part of the country will be affected by an atmospheric front that will bring snow during the day, and rain in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions.

Cold air will flow in from the north, but cloud cover will prevent a more severe drop in temperature.

At night and in the morning, fog and icy roads are expected in some parts of the western regions; winds will be predominantly northwesterly, and in the southwest—southeasterly, at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 1–7°C below freezing, and during the day from 3°C below freezing to 3°C above freezing, while in Zakarpattia and the south, temperatures will range from 2–7°C above freezing.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian high-pressure system.

In the Carpathians on November 25, true winter conditions will prevail: the highlands will be covered in snow, and in some areas, snow will be sticking to surfaces. Snowfall will not let up in the near future, as nighttime temperatures will drop even further.

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