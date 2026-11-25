The Kyiv Commercial Court has invalidated a contract that provided for the development of a land plot belonging to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The decision was made in response to a lawsuit filed by the Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office in the capital.

The plot in question covers nearly 2 hectares on Akademika Vernadskogo Boulevard and is valued at over 45 million hryvnias. The contract for its development was signed between the State Production Enterprise “BUDREMKOMPLEKT” of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and a private company.

At the same time, this plot was transferred by the state to the scientific institution for permanent use for the operation and maintenance of its buildings and structures.

Furthermore, under the terms of the agreement, plans called for the construction of a multifunctional complex on the land plot, featuring residential and non-residential spaces for retail, office, and public use, as well as a parking lot.

In this case, the private company would acquire ownership of the majority of this real estate.

For its part, the owner of the land plot—the state, represented by the Kyiv City State Administration—did not approve any decisions regarding the transfer of the land for development, and the State Production Enterprise “BUDREMKOMPLEKT” of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) does not have the authority to dispose of the land.

Under these circumstances, the Kyiv Commercial Court agreed with the prosecutor’s arguments that the contract contradicts the interests of the state and was concluded in violation of applicable law; therefore, it was declared invalid. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. In 2026, the average price per hectare of agricultural land in Ukraine reached nearly 71,000 UAH. At the same time, following annual growth from 2021 to 2025, the number of plots sold and their total area stopped increasing in 2026.

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