Specialists at the Lviv Regional Perinatal Center performed surgery on a 55-year-old woman and removed a 7-kg uterine fibroid. The patient’s total body weight was only 49 kg. Due to the tumor’s significant size, doctors had to perform open surgery.

The woman sought medical attention complaining of shortness of breath and an enlarged abdomen, despite her weight loss. At the time of hospitalization, she weighed only 49 kg, and her abdomen was the size of that of a woman in the final weeks of pregnancy.

The cause of this condition was a giant uterine fibroid that filled nearly the entire abdominal cavity, pressing on neighboring organs and posing a threat to the patient’s life and health.

The patient was prepared for surgery, which lasted three hours. The procedure was technically challenging because part of the tumor was located in the retroperitoneal space. Since the size of the fibroid precluded the use of minimally invasive techniques, it was removed via open surgery.

“The weight of the removed tumor was 7 kg. This is one-seventh of the woman’s own body weight and the largest fibroid ever surgically removed at the Lviv Perinatal Center,” the statement said.

The postoperative period proceeded without complications. The patient recovered quickly and was discharged home on the fifth day.

Incidentally, uterine fibroids are a common benign growth diagnosed in 20–40% of women of reproductive age. They are usually detected in the early stages during a routine examination or ultrasound. Tumors weighing more than 3–5 kg are considered giant and occur mostly when a patient has not sought medical care for a long time.

This was reported by the medical center.

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