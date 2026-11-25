Residents of the temporarily occupied town of Khrestivka (formerly Kirovske) in Donetsk Oblast have complained about the lack of heating and prolonged power outages, which have caused temperatures in their apartments to drop to 12–13 degrees. According to local residents, the heating season in the town has not yet begun, and electricity has been available for a total of about six hours over the past six days.

Because of the cold and the lack of electricity, people are forced to sleep fully clothed under several blankets, go to bed as early as 5:00–6:00 p.m. after dusk, warm themselves by gas stoves while worrying about high gas bills, and put hot-water bottles in their children’s beds.

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In addition, the lack of electricity and communication makes remote learning difficult for schoolchildren, and due to food supply issues, there are calls to close kindergartens, while locals complain about the inaction of the occupying administration.

Source: Denys Kazansky’s Facebook page.

Due to intense Russian strikes on Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, Kyivvodokanal’s equipment is operating under increased strain. Residents of the capital and businesses are urged to reduce water consumption to maintain the stable operation of water supply and wastewater systems.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, is preparing to launch a unified digital platform through which citizens will be able to report the lack of basic utility services—electricity, heating, and water supply.

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