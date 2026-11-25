In Khmelnytskyi, a 20-year-old local resident will stand trial for defrauding a resident of the Volyn region while selling a car steering wheel via a social network.

The victim found an ad for auto parts and transferred 20,000 hryvnias to the seller as a prepayment, after which the perpetrator began making up excuses to delay delivery and never actually sent the goods.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspect and charged him with fraud under Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, investigators from the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department have completed the pre-trial investigation, and the indictment, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, has been submitted to the court for consideration.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police press release.

Kyiv cyber police and investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department exposed a group of individuals who, from the beginning of the year until September 2026, posing as couriers, illegally took food products, alcohol, and tobacco products using fake delivery service accounts, causing losses of at least 400,000 hryvnias.

Previously, the National Police had exposed seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to take possession of their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

In Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group that extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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