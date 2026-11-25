Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia will take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

According to him, the first prisoners of war could return as early as late November or early December—well before Christmas.

He also noted that he had spoken with the Russian side that same day regarding the exchange and pointed out certain difficulties regarding which prisoners Moscow is or is not willing to release. In addition, Budanov reported that work is underway to repatriate both prisoners of war and civilians by the end of the year, particularly from the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Source: “RBC-Ukraine.”

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are holding talks on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to repatriate more than a thousand citizens. The parties are currently finalizing the exact number of participants in the exchange.

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