On November 25, the Carpathians are experiencing full-fledged winter: the highlands are covered in snow, and in some areas, snow is accumulating. The snowfall is not expected to let up anytime soon, as nighttime temperatures will drop even further.

The State Emergency Service noted that as of November 25, winter has fully set in in the Carpathians.

“Winter is no longer just hinting at its arrival,” and the weather is “confidently blanketing the peaks with snow,” the rescue workers reported.

A video released by the agency showed the situation in the highlands, specifically on Mount Pip Ivan. The footage reveals that visibility there is limited, and snow covers not only the slopes but also some vertical surfaces due to it sticking to them.

Mount Pip Ivan, also known as Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi or Chorna Hora, is one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians. It stands at 2,028.5 meters. The peak is located at the southeastern end of the main ridge of the Chornohora massif, on the border between Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

The ruins of a Polish astronomical and meteorological observatory remain on the mountain. Part of the structure has been restored for tourism purposes. It is now known as the “White Elephant.”

According to the State Emergency Service forecast, wet snow is expected in the Transcarpathian and Carpathian regions on the afternoon of November 26, with the possibility of it sticking in some areas.

No significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of Ukraine. However, rain is expected in the Odesa region.

Air temperatures will be:

at night — from -1 to -7°C ;

during the day — from -3 to +3°C.

It will be warmer in Transcarpathia and the south of the country—daytime temperatures will reach up to +7°C.

In the western regions, fog is possible in some areas in the morning, and icy conditions are expected on the roads.

The State Emergency Service urged drivers to be careful on the roads and advised those planning trips to the mountains to take winter weather conditions into account.

“Drivers, please be careful, and if you’re planning a trip to the mountains, take winter weather conditions into account and don’t take risks just for the sake of the scenery,” the rescue workers emphasized.

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This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

On Wednesday, light snow is expected in most regions, except for the south, and black ice may form on roads in some areas. The weather will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, and the air temperature will rise to +3 °C in some places.

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