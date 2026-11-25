The next meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission will take place on December 7. Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is expected to attend; he may arrive voluntarily or be brought in by the National Police.

“The next meeting will take place on December 7. I would like to remind you that on December 7, we expect former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to be brought in by the National Police or to appear voluntarily, which, of course, is the better option,” the MP stated.

According to Goncharenko, December 7 is one of two proposed dates for a number of current and former officials to testify before the temporary investigative commission.

In particular, the commission proposed that the following individuals choose one of the two dates to participate in the hearing:

Semen Kryvonos —director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Klymenko — head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office;

Vasyl Malyuk , former head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

Magomet Rosulav , a detective with the NABU;

Ruslan Kravchenko — former Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Thus, the Temporary Investigation Commission is awaiting testimony from the leadership of anti-corruption agencies, as well as from a number of former high-ranking officials. Participants were asked to choose one of two dates to attend the commission’s meeting.

This was reported by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko.

Representatives of anti-corruption agencies are putting pressure on members of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) and attempting to prevent their participation in meetings and votes.

Earlier, the parliament’s Temporary Investigative Commission voted to issue a subpoena for former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The National Police were tasked with enforcing this decision.

SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko once again explained his failure to appear at a meeting of the parliamentary TSC. Initially, he cited an international meeting, but later claimed there was a conflict of interest involving the commission’s chairman, Oleksiy Goncharenko.

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