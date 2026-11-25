Ukraine is waiting for the U.S. side to set a date for the next meeting as part of the peace talks, which is to take place in a four-party format with the participation of European representatives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to the head of state, Kyiv has made significant efforts to fully engage Europe in the peace process alongside the United States.

During his meeting with the Estonian diplomat, Zelenskyy also discussed the progress of the negotiations, future security guarantees, energy assistance, and preparations for the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place in Estonia early next year.

Source: Statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine has not ruled out holding the next round of peace talks with Russia before Christmas. According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, representatives from European countries may also join the negotiation process.

As a reminder, Peskov commented on a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow for talks.

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