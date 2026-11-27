A special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine is set to begin its work in The Hague next year.

At the same time, an international compensation mechanism is expected to be launched to provide compensation for damages caused by Russian aggression.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the creation of both mechanisms has entered the practical phase and noted the Council of Europe’s role in advancing this process.

According to him, Ukrainians, businesses, and the state should receive compensation for destroyed property and other losses. Currently, all 43 categories of claims are open for submission to the International Register of Damages, and the total number of claims filed has already exceeded 200,000. Sibiga urged citizens and businesses to actively document the damages caused by Russia.

The minister also reported that 39 states and international organizations have expressed their willingness to join in establishing the Special Tribunal. There are already 10 ratifications and government decisions, but at least six more are needed to launch it. An additional 13 ratifications are needed for the compensation commission.

Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine will seek to hold the Russian leadership and all those involved in the aggression accountable, stating that punishment for representatives of the Russian regime is inevitable.

Source: Andriy Sibiga.