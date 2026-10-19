On October 19, the official website of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine went offline. As a result, users lost access to the electronic services of the agency headed by Philip Pronin. In particular, entities subject to primary financial monitoring cannot log into their online accounts, through which they submit data on suspicious financial transactions.

The outage occurred ten days after warnings were issued about a possible system shutdown due to problems with the backup power supply.

A prolonged outage could complicate the transmission of information, the receipt of requests from the agency, and the verification of data on individuals linked to terrorist activities or subject to international sanctions.

When attempting to access the website, users see a message stating that the server is temporarily unavailable. Along with the website, the electronic services hosted on it are also down, including the system for exchanging information between the State Financial Monitoring Service and primary financial monitoring entities.

The cause of the current outage has not been officially determined. However, the situation arose against the backdrop of previous statements regarding insufficient fuel reserves for generators and the risk of the information system shutting down.

Which functions are at risk

The unavailability of the State Financial Monitoring Service’s electronic services creates problems for institutions and specialists who are required by law to report financial transactions. In particular, users are unable to fully:

submit reports on threshold and suspicious financial transactions;

submit information regarding asset freezes, termination of business relationships, and discrepancies regarding ultimate beneficial owners;

receive requests, decisions, and other correspondence from the State Financial Monitoring Service;

track the status of submitted reports and work with electronic archives;

check current lists of individuals linked to terrorist activities or subject to international sanctions.

Member of Parliament Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk reported that the services were unavailable. According to her, users who are required to report suspicious transactions to the State Financial Monitoring Service are complaining en masse about the problem.

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