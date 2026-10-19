Producer Vitaliy Chovnik, the husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, released a statement regarding his wife’s condition following the loss of their child at 35 weeks of pregnancy during childbirth. He spoke about the singer’s difficult recovery following the tragedy and thanked the public for their support, sympathy, and prayers.

In his Facebook post, Vitaliy Chovnik noted that he is by his wife’s side and is helping her cope with the pain she is experiencing. Meanwhile, Iryna Fedyshyn herself published a message to her lost daughter, Veronika, noting that she is trying to find the strength to carry on with her life.

Source: Vitaliy Chovnik’s Facebook post.

The Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn’s family has lost their daughter, whose birth the family had been so eagerly awaiting.

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

Ukrainian TV host Maria Yefrosinina faced criticism on social media after expressing support for singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who lost her daughter. Some users reacted negatively to the host’s stance and began to accuse her.

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