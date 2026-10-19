Dasha Astafieva was criticized over the Radio Dictation; the singer responded with irony

Ukrainian singer Dasha Astafieva faced a wave of criticism after it was announced that she would be reading this year’s National Unity Radio Dictation. Some social media users brought up her photo shoots for Playboy magazine and began voicing their dissatisfaction. In response to the hate, the artist reacted ironically to the accusations directed at her.

Dasha Astafieva ironically referred to social media commenters as the “Facebook Court with the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Thread” and shared what some Ukrainians think about her role in the Radio Dictation.

“There were a lot of complaints. For example, why is my name Dasha and not Odarka? Is that appropriate, people asked—can Dasha’s mouth even pronounce such quintessentially Ukrainian words as ‘dzyga,’ ‘hromovytsia,’ and ‘that feeling that God is punishing us for something’? Absurd. ‘Let’s call on some Jessica next year—we’ll give the spelling rules a good spit in the face.’ “I’ll have to change my name, and then the Constitutional Court of Facebook, together with the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Thread, will decide whether I’m good enough for them,” the singer wrote.

Critics also took issue with the fact that Dasha Astafieva posed for Playboy magazine. “Is a woman on the cover of a magazine that classmates used to secretly pass around to each other during recess really worth ‘uniting’ anyone? On the contrary, everyone associates her with solitude!” the artist emphasized, adding a photo with a plunging neckline to her post.

Jokingly, the star noted that her haters are worried that during the dictation, participants will be distracted by her and won’t pay attention because of her beauty. At the same time, others claimed that the singer is no longer beautiful. In particular, the artist received such comments mostly from men.

“They wrote that I’m young and beautiful, so people will get distracted from the dictation—that’s not normal. And that I’m old and unattractive, and it’s time for me to buy a blood pressure monitor instead of playing games—that’s not normal either. These comments were written by bald men older than me,” the singer wrote.

Dasha Astafieva was also reminded of how she spoke Russian. Furthermore, the haters are unhappy that the singer will be reading the dictation alongside Ukrainian language and literature teacher Artur Proydakov, arguing that she is out of place in such a pairing.

So, in response to the hate, Astafieva called on everyone to join the Radio Dictation. “The hysteria over the fact that the dictation will be read by someone who narrates audiobooks is some new level of absurdity. I invite everyone who wants to prove that I’m out of place, as well as everyone who simply wants to take the dictation as usual (or for the first time), to tune in to the broadcast on October 27 at 11:00 a.m. on the YouTube channels of Ukrainian Radio and Suspilne. “Let’s get our double-sided sheets ready…” the star concluded ironically.

This was reported with a link to the singer’s Facebook post.

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