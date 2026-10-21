In Transcarpathia, the former head of the Medical Examination Commission, from whom more than 11 million hryvnias were seized, will stand trial

In Zakarpattia, the case of a 61-year-old former head of the military medical commission at the district military registration and enlistment office and the Social Protection Department has been referred to court. During the investigation, more than 11 million hryvnias in cash were seized from him.

According to the investigation, he demanded 6,000 U.S. dollars in exchange for facilitating the issuance of a medical report stating limited fitness for military service without a proper medical examination.

Prosecutors from the Transcarpathian Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs in the Western Region have filed an indictment with the court on charges of receiving an unlawful benefit.

It was established that the former official promised to use previously issued medical documents and to provide formal confirmation of the diagnoses necessary for the Medical Examination Commission’s decision.

In April 2026, law enforcement officers documented the transfer of part of the agreed-upon sum. After the medical report was issued and the documents were submitted to the Territorial Medical Commission and the Special Commission, the commission chair was detained.

During a search of his residence, cash in four currencies was discovered: over 240,000 U.S. dollars, more than 3,000 euros, nearly 1.3 million Hungarian forints, and over 260,000 hryvnias. The total amount seized, in hryvnia equivalent, exceeded 11 million hryvnias in cash.

In June, at the request of prosecutors, the court transferred these funds to the Asset Tracing and Management Agency for management. The defendant’s property has been seized, and he remains in custody.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Meanwhile, anti-corruption investigators are examining the assets of Maksym Anisimov, an employee of the Odesa Regional TCC.

In Odesa, seven TCC employees were sentenced to prison terms for acts of violence.

In Ternopil, a man promised to remove a conscript from the TCC’s wanted list for $6,000.

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