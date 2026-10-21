National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyy Resigns Following Raids — Media Reports

Media outlets, citing their sources, report that on October 21, Andriy Pyshnyy resigned as head of the National Bank of Ukraine. Later, the NBU denied rumors that Pyshnyy had resigned following searches conducted by the NABU.



In

particular, the publication Delo.ua reported this.

A source in the banking market told Dilo about this. According to the source, two personal cell phones were seized from Pyshnyy during the search.

The NBU governor had already written a letter of resignation of his own accord due to health reasons. His resignation was planned immediately upon his return from the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bangkok. The source reported that at that time, Pyshnyy refused to step down voluntarily.

It should be noted that Pyshnyy has not yet officially announced that he has submitted a letter of resignation.

As a reminder, Daria Sofina, director of the National Bank of Ukraine’s Licensing Department, resigned from her position two days before the NABU raids and left the country. UA.News reported this, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case related to the state-owned “SENS Bank.”

NABU previously confirmed that it conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak speculated that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “Sens Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

Pyshnyy has served as governor of the National Bank of Ukraine since October 7, 2022, and has been a member of the National Security and Defense Council since October 25, 2022. From 2014 to 2020, he served as chairman of the board of Oschadbank JSC.

Read us on