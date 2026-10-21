An investigation now in its third year and conflicting rulings by two Kyiv courts: the case involving the assets of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi has ended up in a state of legal uncertainty. The UA.NEWS editorial team sent an official request for information to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) to determine the status of the materials monitoring the former official’s lifestyle.

Journalists are asking for a clear answer regarding exactly what steps the Agency took after transferring the data to anti-corruption authorities and whether one of the main tools of the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing Corruption” has yielded any practical results.

This refers to the report dated July 3, 2024. In it, the NACP noted that individuals associated with Verbytskyi acquired assets worth 37.6 million hryvnias, the value of which significantly exceeds his official income. The list includes three luxury cars, two houses with land plots, an apartment abroad, as well as cash and cryptocurrency. The materials were forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to be incorporated into the criminal proceedings, which have been under investigation under the article on illegal enrichment since May 2024.

Conflicting Court Rulings and the Legal Uncertainty Surrounding Dmytro Verbytskyi

A paradoxical legal situation has now arisen surrounding the NACP’s well-founded conclusion. On the one hand, in its decision of February 25, 2026, in Case No. 320/749/25, the Kyiv District Administrative Court completely denied Verbytsky’s request to overturn the conclusion and recognized that the Agency had acted strictly within its authority.

On the other hand, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, in its decision dated July 21, 2026, granted Verbytskyi’s civil claim against the NACP and ruled that the information in the Agency’s publication regarding this same conclusion was inaccurate. According to public records, in August 2026, the NACP filed an appeal against this decision. Thus, the two courts have offered completely opposing assessments of the case; specifically, the criminal proceedings have been ongoing for over 2 years and 6 months without any publicly known outcome or announced charges.

What the UA.NEWS editorial team is asking of the Agency regarding Dmytro Verbytskyi

Given the high level of public interest and the need to monitor the effectiveness of anti-corruption tools, UA.NEWS has reached out to the NACP with a series of questions regarding the future of the case materials.

In particular, the editorial team is demanding to know whether the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) or the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) provided an official response regarding the results of the review of the findings, whether Verbytskyi was served with a formal notice of suspicion, and whether a full audit of his asset declarations for 2022–2024 was conducted following his dismissal from office. The journalists also asked whether the NACP had informed the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of the existence of grounds for civil forfeiture of property and of the expiration of the special deadlines for filing a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Separately, the inquiry raises questions regarding the status of the appeal against the Pechersk Court’s decision and whether Verbytsky himself appealed the Kyiv District Administrative Court’s ruling, which was favorable to the NACP.

The UA.NEWS editorial team continues to monitor the case and will publish the NACP’s official response as soon as it is received.

As a reminder, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi is among students aged 25 and older. He is reportedly enrolled as a full-time graduate student at the National University “Odessa Polytechnic,” which officially entitles him to a deferment from mobilization.

The Ministry of Education refused to provide information about the education of the controversial former prosecutor Dmytro Verbytskyi, citing confidentiality.

However, it all ended with the National University “Odessa Polytechnic” and its separate structural unit, the Odessa Automobile and Road Technical College, becoming the subjects of unscheduled inspections by the State Service for the Quality of Education of Ukraine in 2025. The inspection focused, in particular, on how these institutions admitted students and organized the educational process for men subject to military service.

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