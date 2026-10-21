The NBU has denied rumors about Pyshny's resignation

On October 21, the National Bank denied rumors that Andriy Pyshnyy had resigned as head of the regulator.

In a statement to the media, the NBU did not confirm this information—no one had submitted a resignation letter. Additionally, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), commenting on the searches, emphasized that no one had been detained and no one had been notified of any charges.

Earlier, media outlets, citing their sources, reported that on October 21, Andriy Pyshnyy had resigned from his position as head of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Daria Sofina, director of the Licensing Department at the National Bank of Ukraine, resigned from her position two days before the NABU searches and left the country. This was reported by UA.News, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case related to the state-owned “SENS Bank.”

NABU previously confirmed that it conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak speculated that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “Sens Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

Pyshnyy has served as governor of the National Bank of Ukraine since October 7, 2022, and has been a member of the National Security and Defense Council since October 25, 2022. From 2014 to 2020, he was chairman of the board of Oschadbank JSC.

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