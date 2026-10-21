In response to Donald Trump’s claims that Ukraine allegedly gave nothing to the United States, Ukrainians highlighted the participation of Ukrainian troops in the operation in Iraq, where 18 Ukrainian defenders lost their lives.

Military and civic leader Vitaliy Ovcharenko published the names of the fallen, emphasizing that behind Ukraine’s assistance to the U.S. were human lives and families who had lost their loved ones.

Among the fallen were Yuriy Koidan, Serhiy Suslov, Oleksiy Bondarenko, Ruslan Androshchuk, Kostiantyn Mikhalev, Yaroslav Zlochevsky, and other Ukrainian servicemen.

“Their lives are not ‘nothing,’” Ovcharenko emphasized.

Source: Vitaliy Ovcharenko, Facebook

Republican Senator Tom Tillis stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is manipulating U.S. President Donald Trump, diverting American support away from Ukraine. He also criticized the possible easing of sanctions against Russia and called for an investigation into who is blocking the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine from third countries.

During talks in Oslo, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner—who joined the meeting via video conference—once again called on Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries.

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