The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the Lviv Regional Council's decision regarding the UPA

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council, which touches on sensitive historical issues, is counterproductive and could harm the further development of Ukrainian-Polish relations against the backdrop of full-scale Russian aggression and security threats.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that members of the local self-government body adopted this decision without prior consultation with the Foreign Ministry or other central government agencies to assess the potential consequences at the bilateral level.

The ministry stressed that political moves by regional councils must not harm Ukraine’s national interests, particularly in the areas of security and European integration, adding that the strategic partnership with Warsaw requires restraint and professional dialogue.

At the same time, Ukrainian diplomats called on the Polish side to refrain from harsh retaliatory actions and reaffirmed their commitment to resolving all contentious issues through diplomatic channels in the spirit of good neighborliness.

Source: Ukrinform.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, stating that such actions harm Ukraine itself and complicate Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of individuals who may be barred from entering the country. The reason was the regional council’s initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych. A final decision on the entry ban has not yet been made.

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