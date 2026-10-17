In Ukraine, deferrals from mobilization are automatically extended

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has begun automatically extending deferrals from mobilization. Now, in most cases, people who are eligible do not need to resubmit documents or visit government offices. According to the Ministry of Defense, over 90% of current deferrals can be automatically extended. To do this, officials will check data from government registries to determine whether an individual still has a legal basis for deferment.

The process will continue until October 30. Updates will be rolled out gradually, so users will receive notifications in the “Reserve+” app at different times. Notifications will be sent to both those whose deferrals have been extended and those whose deferrals were not extended. If you have not yet received a notification, the Ministry of Defense advises against rushing to submit a new application and recommends waiting for the results of the review.

After the deferment is extended, you’ll need to open your electronic military registration document in “Reserve+” and check whether the deferment period has changed.

Who Is Eligible for an Automatic Extension

Automatic extension is available for 22 categories of citizens. The list includes:

People with disabilities.

Those temporarily unfit for military service.

Parents of three or more children.

Single parents raising a child under the age of 18.

Parents of a child with a disability under the age of 18.

Parents raising a seriously ill child without a recognized disability.

Parents of an adult child with a Group I or II disability.

People who care for a seriously ill family member.

Guardians of people who have been declared legally incapacitated.

People who have a spouse with a Group I or II disability.

People whose spouse has a Group III disability.

People whose father, mother, or one of their spouse’s parents has a Group I or II disability.

People who care for a second- or third-degree relative with a disability.

Wives and husbands of military personnel who have a child.

Undergraduate and graduate students.

Employees of institutions of higher and vocational education, as well as researchers.

Teachers and other educational staff at general secondary schools.

People whose close relatives were killed or went missing during combat operations or martial law.

Relatives of Heroes of Ukraine who were posthumously honored for their bravery during the Revolution of Dignity.

People deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

Service members released from captivity.

People between the ages of 18 and 25 who have signed a one-year contract for military service.

It is important that the grounds for the deferment remain valid and that the information in state registries confirms the right to it. If the data is missing or outdated, the system may not automatically extend the deferment.

What to Do If the Deferment Was Not Extended

If no confirmation of automatic renewal appears in “Reserve+,” this does not necessarily mean that the person has lost their right to a deferment. The reason may be errors, missing information, or outdated data in government registries. In this case, you should verify the information on which your eligibility for the deferral is based and update it if necessary. If automatic renewal is still not possible after that, you can submit an application through “Reserve+,” provided that the relevant category is available for processing in the app.

Another option is to contact the Center for Administrative Services (CAS) with the necessary documents. At the same time, a deferment that has already been granted remains valid until the end of the established period. Therefore, if the automatic extension has not yet been reflected, it is important to check the expiration date of the current deferment and wait for the results of the verification. This information is provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until October 31, 2026. Meanwhile, the grounds for exemption from conscription remain unchanged.

Mobilization in Ukraine in May 2026: Who May Be Called Up First.

As a reminder, parents with multiple children in Ukraine are entitled to a deferment from mobilization, but this is not automatically guaranteed.

The head of the National Police stated that law enforcement officers’ participation in mobilization activities is not their direct duty and has negative consequences. According to him, this practice affects the public’s perception of the police.