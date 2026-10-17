Pashynsky Predicts Ukraine's Defense Projects with Germany Will Grow to €3 Billion

The portfolio of joint projects between the Ukrainian defense industry and German partners could grow to approximately €3 billion by 2027. This was stated by Serhiy Pashynsky, chairman of the National Association of the Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), during a meeting between delegations from the defense-industrial complexes of the two countries.

According to Pashynskyi, over the past three years, the Ukrainian defense industry has evolved from participating in exhibitions and presentations to implementing joint projects with international partners. Currently, the portfolio of cooperation with German companies includes projects worth hundreds of millions of euros.

Pashynsky noted that one of the early examples of such cooperation was the Danish support model, which later expanded thanks to the involvement of the German government and the German Ministry of Defense. According to him, close business ties have formed between Ukrainian and German companies, and the list of joint projects continues to grow.

He identified the development of new types of weapons as a separate area of cooperation. Pashynsky asserts that some joint developments are already undergoing testing. In his view, such cooperation is important not only for Ukraine’s defense but also for Europe’s security.

The “Danish model” involves funding weapons production directly in Ukraine with funds from international partners. In 2025, nearly $1.8 billion was allocated to Ukrainian defense production as part of this initiative. In total, foreign funding for Ukraine’s defense industry amounted to $6.1 billion over the course of the year.

Ukraine and Germany are also developing separate cooperation programs in defense technologies. In May 2026, the defense ministers of the two countries signed a letter of intent to launch the Brave Germany program, which provides grant support to Ukrainian and German startups in the fields of unmanned technologies, artificial intelligence, laser systems, communications, and missile technologies.

Source: Glavkom

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