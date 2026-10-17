A Ukrainian record was set in Chernivtsi following a race by soldiers from a single brigade

The “Bukovyna” Stadium in Chernivtsi hosted the largest-ever run by service members of a single brigade, which was recognized as a Ukrainian record. Servicemembers and veterans of the 82nd Separate Bukovyna Airborne Assault Brigade took part in the event.

A total of 122 service members participated, covering a distance of three kilometers. The run set a record for the largest number of combat veterans from a single military unit to complete this distance. The record was officially recognized in the Ukrainian Book of Records.

“A Ukrainian record has been set—the largest race of combat veterans from a single military unit over a three-kilometer distance. Everyone ran at their own pace. But everyone completed the course, despite the rainy weather,” Pavlo Gorishevsky, an expert with the National Register of Records of Ukraine, told Ukrinform.

Among the participants was 57-year-old Volodymyr Tiutiunnyk, whose call sign is “Raketa.” He has been serving in the military since 2015, participated in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) and the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), and continues his military service today.

“During the race, I thought about peace and tranquility in Ukraine. At one point, I got tired and switched to walking. But my comrades shouted, ‘Raketa, go!’—and I took off again,” the soldier noted.

Eight female service members also participated in the event. Tetyana, a soldier with the 82nd Brigade, says that such events are not just about sports, but also an opportunity to see fellow soldiers outside frontline areas, chat, and support one another.

After the race, participants were awarded medals, and during the ceremony, a new Ukrainian record was announced.

Source: Ukrinform

As a reminder, in the Kharkiv region, a Russian missile killed people during a memorial run.

Israeli police officials took part in a memorial run for their friends.

In Strasbourg, a run was held to honor Ukraine’s fallen defenders.

Read us on