The Ukrainian company "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" is working on joint products with the German defense conglomerate MBDA, which are scheduled to be launched in the near future. This was announced by the company’s CEO, Vladislav Belbas, during a meeting between delegations from the defense and industrial sectors of Ukraine and Germany.

“We are working with MBDA and plan to launch joint products with them in the near future,” Belbas said.

According to him, the cooperation with German partners is part of the development of joint defense projects between Ukraine and Germany.

In June 2026, “Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” and MBDA signed a memorandum of strategic partnership. The initial areas of cooperation were identified as the development of long-range weapons and anti-drone systems. The parties are also considering joint production projects and the prospect of establishing a joint venture.

In February 2024, MBDA Deutschland also signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate “Ukroboronprom.” The agreement provided for exploring opportunities for joint research, development, production, and investment in air defense systems, particularly counter-drone systems.

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, Pashynsky predicts that Ukraine’s defense projects with Germany will grow to €3 billion.

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