A yellow alert has been issued in Ukraine

A yellow alert has been issued in four regions of Ukraine due to thick fog. Drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful due to reduced visibility.

“In the coming hour and continuing through the first half of the day on October 17, fog will cover the city of Kyiv, and during the night and morning of October 18, it will affect the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions,” rescue workers warn.

According to them, visibility during this period will range from 200 to 500 meters.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced that a Level I (yellow) hazard alert has been issued.

Against this backdrop, emergency responders also reminded the public that reduced visibility could complicate traffic conditions.

“We urge drivers to maintain a safe speed, keep a safe distance, and turn on their fog lights, and we urge pedestrians to be sure to wear reflective gear and be careful at crosswalks. Stay safe and be mindful of weather conditions,” the rescue workers concluded.

Source: State Emergency Service

Rain, fog, and a cold snap are forecast for Ukraine on October 17.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days.

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