British fighter jets came dangerously close to unidentified drones

During military exercises over the North Sea, pilots from the Royal Air Force twice came dangerously close to unidentified drones. The incidents occurred near Norfolk and Humberside, with the drones flying at an altitude of about three kilometers. Police are investigating both cases, but it is not yet known whether the drones posed a threat.

Pilots of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain twice nearly collided with unidentified drones in British airspace. Both incidents occurred during military exercises over the North Sea. The pilots were practicing maneuvers, including simulated dogfights and in-flight refueling.

The first incident was recorded near Norfolk, and the second near Humberside. In both cases, the drones were flying at an altitude of over 10,000 feet—approximately three kilometers above the ground. The police were notified of the dangerous close encounters. According to The Telegraph, both incidents are under investigation. However, it has not yet been determined who owned the drones, who was operating them, or whether they posed a real danger to the military aircraft.

Why drones at such altitudes are a cause for concern

In the United Kingdom, drones are generally required to fly no higher than 120 meters above ground level. These rules were established by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority to reduce the risk of collisions with other aircraft. In the cases reported by the publication, the drones were flying significantly higher than this limit—at an altitude of approximately three kilometers. The detection of drones at such altitudes is rare, although similar incidents have been recorded in the past.

Both military and civilian pilots have reported suspicious drones at high altitudes. Such incidents were reviewed by the British Airprox Board, which investigates cases of dangerous close encounters between aircraft. At the same time, the mere fact that an unknown drone was detected does not necessarily mean that it was a deliberate provocation or hostile action. To assess the potential threat, it is necessary to establish the circumstances of the flight and determine exactly what was happening in the air.

The UK Ministry of Defense has stated its readiness to respond to threats

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defense declined to comment on specific incidents. However, he stated that the ministry is closely monitoring potential drone activity and improving its detection capabilities. “Increased vigilance and improved detection capabilities allow us to better identify, record, and assess potential drone activity. The mere fact that a drone has been detected does not necessarily indicate hostile intent,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense also emphasized that it has the means to respond should a real threat be detected. “However, if its activity is assessed as a real threat, the Ministry of Defense has the means to respond appropriately. We do not comment on specific threat assessments,” the spokesperson added. The ministry stressed that it remains extremely vigilant regarding potential threats to the country’s defense. If necessary, the British military is prepared to use available resources and capabilities to protect its airspace.

At this time, there is no official information regarding the origin of the drones or the possible motives behind their appearance. The investigation should help determine what happened during both incidents and whether the drone operators’ actions posed a danger to British aviation. This was reported by The Telegraph on October 16.

At a meeting of the Ministerial Group on Armaments and Capabilities Cooperation (MECC) in London, the United Kingdom and Germany discussed joint defense programs and strengthening their industrial partnership. The meeting at Lancaster House was hosted by Luke Pollard, the UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry, while Germany was represented by Jens Ploetner, State Secretary for Armaments and Innovation.

In Moldova on October 16, a drone crashed and exploded in a field near the village of Novi Codrani in the Dondușani district. The incident occurred on October 16 at 4:22 p.m. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

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