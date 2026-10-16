In Ukraine, drones will deliver medicine and donor organs

Ukraine is preparing to launch a pilot project under which medical cargo will be transported by drones. This involves the delivery of medications, medical supplies, blood samples for testing, and donor organs between hospitals. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the corresponding decision.

The first site for the project will be the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. According to the prime minister, the medical facility already has three specialized drones. They can travel distances of up to 700 kilometers and land at designated sites near hospitals.

What exactly will the drones transport?

The drones are planned to be used to transport various medical supplies. First and foremost, these include medications, medical devices, and blood samples needed for laboratory testing, as well as donor organs for transplantation. Such deliveries could be particularly important during organ transplants. In such cases, time is of the essence, as medical professionals must deliver the donor material to the hospital where the patient is waiting.

Currently, medical cargo is transported primarily by car. However, due to the war, dangerous road conditions, and challenging routes, such trips can take longer than necessary. Drones are set to become an additional delivery method that will help get necessary equipment and supplies to medical facilities more quickly. “This is especially true for transplants, where delivery speed is critical. Drones will be able to deliver medications, medical supplies, blood samples for testing, and donor organs more quickly between hospitals, including from remote areas,” Koretsky noted.

How the flights will be organized

Since Ukraine is in the midst of a full-scale war, the use of drones will require special security measures. Flights will be coordinated with the military. Drones will also have special status and means of identification in the air. Separate procedures have been established in case of an air raid alert. If necessary, drones will be able to land at predetermined backup locations. This should help avoid dangerous situations and accommodate restrictions related to air threats.

The exact flight procedures, routes, and other organizational matters must be coordinated in accordance with safety requirements. After all, when transporting medical cargo, it is important not only to reduce delivery time but also to ensure flight safety.

Ukraine Plans to Create a Civil Drone Management System

This pilot project is intended to serve as the foundation for broader changes in the use of drones in the civilian sector. The Cabinet of Ministers plans to use it as a basis for creating a Ukrainian flight management system for civilian drones and developing rules for their safe use. Such a system should help organize flights and coordinate the movement of drones in accordance with safety requirements. This is particularly important if, in the future, the number of civilian drones performing critical tasks continues to grow.

Currently, the project focuses primarily on medical transport. At the same time, the solutions developed could serve as the foundation for the further use of drones in civilian infrastructure.

Why This Is Important for Patients

The main goal of the project is to reduce the time required to deliver medical supplies between hospitals. This could be particularly relevant for facilities in remote areas that are difficult to reach quickly by car. The use of drones does not mean completely abandoning conventional transportation. Drones will likely complement existing modes of transportation and assist in situations where delivery speed is of the utmost importance.

The next important step will be the practical implementation of the experiment. This will make it possible to test how deliveries will work under real-world conditions, how efficient the routes will be, and how to organize safe flights during martial law. If the launch is successful, the project could become another tool to help Ukrainian medical professionals receive necessary supplies more quickly and save patients’ lives. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

Medications under the “Affordable Medicines” program are already being delivered by drones in two regions of Ukraine. So far, 60,000 packages of medication have been delivered to patients in this way.