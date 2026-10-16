Commuter trains in Ukraine are delayed by nearly six hours due to service disruptions

On Friday, October 16, commuter and regional train service was disrupted in several regions of Ukraine due to security threats and power supply issues affecting the railway infrastructure. The longest delays were reported in the Rivne, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions—some trains are running nearly six hours behind schedule, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to the carrier’s morning reports, the longest delays were recorded on the following routes:

No. 6333/6334 Sarny — Zdolbuniv-Passenger — 5 hours 45 minutes, Kostopil Station.

No. 6451 Tovkachivskyi — Korosten — 4 hours 46 minutes, Potapovychi Station.

No. 6356/6355 Kovel-Passenger — Zdolbuniv-Passenger — 4 hours 28 minutes, Rozhysche Station.

No. 6319 Sarny — Kovel-Passenger — 3 hours 19 minutes, Kovel-Passenger Station.

No. 6277 Samiilivka — Dnipro-Main — 2 hours 52 minutes, Zaitseve Station.

Ukrzaliznytsia attributes the delays on these routes to security concerns.

In the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, due to a power outage in the overhead contact system, Train No. 6254 Shepetivka–Koziatyn-1 departed from Polonne Station with a delay of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Railway officials also reported delays on other trains:

No. 6242 Hrebinka–Bakhmach-Passenger—59 minutes.

No. 802/801 Chernivtsi–Lviv-Main Station—58 minutes.

No. 6809 Hrebinka — Kyiv-Volynskyi — 49 minutes.

No. 862/861 Dnipro-Main Station — Zaporizhzhia-1 — 40 minutes.

No. 6251 Koziatyn-1 — Berdychiv — 36 minutes.

No. 6015 Dnipro-Main Station — P’yatykhatky-Passenger Station — 28 minutes.

No. 6273 Pomichna — Podilsk — 27 minutes.

No. 6466/6465 Tymkove — P’yatykhatky-Passenger — 22 minutes.

No. 6255 Vapniarka — Odesa-Main — 20 minutes.

No. 6022 Kryvyi Rih-Main Station — Dnipro-Main Station — 15 minutes according to the latest available schedule.

No. 6252 Odesa-Main — Vapniarka — 14 minutes.

In addition, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Train No. 6141 Synelnykove-2 — Dnipro-Main was delayed at Yavornytske Station for safety reasons. At the time of Ukrzaliznytsia’s announcement, the duration of the delay had not been specified.

The carrier emphasizes that train service may be temporarily suspended due to airborne threats. Passengers are urged to follow safety guidelines.

“In the event of an increased threat, the train will be stopped. Please follow evacuation procedures and immediately proceed to the nearest shelter or move to a safe distance from the railway infrastructure—more than 200 meters! If a train is delayed due to an air raid alert, do not wait for it to arrive on the platform; instead, stay in a safe place. Train service will resume only after the air threat has passed,” Ukrzaliznytsia warned.

The company notes that the duration of delays may vary depending on the security situation and the resumption of service. Passengers are advised to monitor updates from the carrier.

Source: “Ukrzaliznytsia”

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia will also cancel a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project. The funds are planned to be used to purchase used locomotives to replenish the company’s fleet.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only restore what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.

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