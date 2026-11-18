The Kyivpastrans Municipal Enterprise has selected “Granato” Scientific and Implementation Firm, LLC as the winner of the procurement for electronic information displays at public transportation stops. The contract is valued at 13.29 million hryvnias and is currently awaiting signature.

By December 2027, the company must deliver 118 electronic displays of various types. The equipment is intended to inform passengers about public transit schedules at stops, as well as to support the development of barrier-free spaces in Kyiv in 2026–2027.

According to the technical specifications, the displays will be yellow LED panels on a dark, high-contrast background. Models with three or five lines are provided for.

The first line will be for operational purposes, while the remaining lines will display the route number, destination, and arrival time.

Key technical specifications of the equipment:

character height — 76 mm;

line resolution — 120×8 pixels;

pixel diameter — 5 mm;

vandal-proof housing;

data transmission via a GSM module;

capability to connect to up to two servers simultaneously to display information about two modes of transportation.

Converters are also provided for some display units, allowing the devices to be powered from the overhead contact lines of trams and trolleybuses. Their input voltage must be 360–820 V DC, and their power must be 2,000 W.

The dimensions of the five-line model without mounting brackets must be no less than 1230×820×80 mm, and those of the three-line model—1230×580×80 mm.

Installation of the equipment is not included in the purchase price. The contractor is only required to deliver the display panels to the “Kyivpastrans” warehouse at 37 Degtyarivska Street.

According to Granato’s price proposal, the converter costs the same for both types of display boards—34,500 UAH. The difference between the three-line and five-line models is 32,478 UAH, or approximately 16,239 UAH for each additional line.

In 2025, “Kyivpastrans” had already purchased three-line and five-line display boards with the same technical requirements. At that time, “Flylights Ukraine” LLC was the sole bidder.

The 600V-220V converter is not specified in the item descriptions of the contract specifications; however, the technical documentation required its inclusion in every display.

At that time, the prices were as follows:

three-row model — 95,235 UAH per unit ;

five-line model — 125,174 UAH per unit.

This is approximately 12–13% cheaper than Granato’s corresponding offers in the current procurement.

The 2025 contract was signed for 13.15 million UAH, but only 3.95 million UAH worth of work was actually performed.

Over the past three years, the “City Trolleybus” municipal enterprise in Kryvyi Rih has been purchasing from the same manufacturer—Granato — the “GRAN SVD ZN-120x4x9.5” display with a 600/24V converter.

The equipment’s technical specifications generally match the requirements of the Kyiv procurement: resolution of 120×8 pixels, character height of 76 mm, pixel diameter of 5 mm, yellow color, a GSM module, and corresponding information fields. The main differences are four lines instead of three or five, and a different 24V converter.

In March, Kryvyi Rih ordered four-line displays with a 600/24V converter for 109,284 UAH per unit.

This is practically the same amount that Kyiv will pay for a smaller three-line display with a 600V-220V converter—107,742 UAH per unit.

By comparison, in August, the municipal enterprise “Khmelnytskyi Municipal Enterprise ‘Elektrotrans’” purchased five full-color RGB five-line display panels from Dozor Track LLC for 99,515 UAH each.

This price included not only the displays themselves but also additional equipment and labor:

a 3.2-meter-tall support pole;

a router;

a video surveillance camera;

a voice communication button for contacting emergency services;

a USB port for charging mobile devices;

installation and commissioning.

At the same time, a three-meter metal pole alone can cost about 20,000 hryvnias. The video camera and installation work also entail additional costs.

Thus, the cost of the display itself in Khmelnytskyi could be nearly half that of the five-line model in Kyiv, which, excluding the pole and installation, would cost 105,720 hryvnias per unit.

At the same time, this comparison is not entirely accurate. The Khmelnytskyi displays are slightly smaller—1,000×500 mm compared to 1,230×820 mm for the Kyiv ones—and the character height is 40 mm instead of 76 mm. However, this example demonstrates that equipment with additional features is available on the market for comparable prices.

Certain issues arise regarding the draft contract’s terms for delivery. According to the document, the contractor must deliver the ordered equipment within 10 calendar days of receiving a written request, unless a different deadline is specified in the request itself.

At the same time, the supplier does not know in advance exactly how many display boards “Kyivpastrans” will order or when the corresponding request will be received.

For example, if the company orders all 118 display panels at once with a 10-day delivery deadline, it may be impossible to meet this requirement due to the length of the manufacturing process.

The contract provides for significant penalties for failure to meet deadlines:

10% of the cost of the late-delivered equipment —for delays of up to 30 days;

20% of the equipment’s cost—for delays of 30 days or more.

If the entire batch is ordered, the total amount of penalties, according to the authors’ preliminary calculations, could amount to approximately 1 million UAH or 2 million UAH, respectively.

In addition to financial liability, the draft contract provides for the customer’s right to terminate further business relations with the supplier for up to three years in the event of violations specified in the document. This could affect not only the fulfillment of this procurement but also future cooperation in other areas.

To ensure compliance with the established deadlines, the participant would effectively have to manufacture all 118 display panels in advance—even before the contract is signed. However, the procurement terms do not guarantee that the customer will actually order and purchase the entire volume of equipment.

Tetyana Tarasko serves as the acting general director of the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans.” The enterprise is subordinate to the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Transportation Infrastructure, which is headed by Serhiy Pidgainy.

According to the “YouControl” system, the firm “Granato” was registered in 1992. The company’s authorized capital is 50 kopecks.

The company has 12 co-owners. Director Aramais Andreasyan owns 12%, and 11 other individuals each own 8%. There is no ultimate beneficial owner, as none of the co-owners holds a stake of 25% or more.

The company’s co-owners were born between 1949 and 1964, meaning that as of 2026, they will be between 62 and 77 years old.

Since 2016, Granato has received government contracts totaling 68.77 million UAH. The company’s largest customer is its current buyer, the municipal enterprise Kyivpastrans.

This is evidenced by data from the “Prozorro” system.

As a reminder, on October 16, the Construction Department of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration signed a contract with the “Regional Construction Initiatives” consortium for the reconstruction of the Palansky Lyceum, valued at 182.44 million UAH.

The Podil District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv has filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court of Kyiv Oblast regarding electricity supply contracts and is demanding that over 67 million hryvnias be recovered for the state budget.

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