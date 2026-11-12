EU leaders in Dublin pledged continued military and economic support for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa issued a joint statement following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

The leaders of the European institutions welcomed the peace talks held this week in Abu Dhabi with the participation of EU representatives and reaffirmed their unwavering financial, military, and political support for Ukraine on its path toward a just peace and EU membership.

The statement notes that at the next European Council meeting on November 26–27, EU leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent funding needs for 2027 based on proposals from the European Commission. At the same time, the European Commission will present the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia to ensure Ukraine has a strong negotiating position and to encourage Russia to take concrete steps toward ending the war.

In addition, ahead of another winter of war, the European Commission is mobilizing 500 generators from the rescEU reserves, facilitating the establishment of emergency aid centers, and ensuring the delivery of four pontoon bridges from Norway and 200 buses.

Source: European Commission.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated in Dublin that support for Ukraine from European countries is crucial because, in his words, “there is no longer any support from the U.S.”

Zelenskyy explained to Europe why it is important to support Ukraine.

Ukraine has received over 4 billion euros in additional aid from the EU, according to Koretsky.

As a reminder, Ukraine received €1.24 billion from the EU for drones and missiles.

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