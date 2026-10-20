A traffic backlog has been reported at the Ukrainian-Polish border in the Lviv region for vehicles exiting Ukraine.

Border guards advise travelers to take this situation into account when planning their trips and, if possible, to choose less congested border crossings.

The queues for exiting Ukraine are as follows:

“Ugryniv” — 70 cars and 1 bus;

“Rava-Ruska” — 90 cars;

“Hrushiv” — 40 cars;

“Krakivets” — 100 cars and 15 buses;

“Shehyni” — 100 cars;

“Nyzhankovychi”—20 cars.

The “Smilnytsia” border crossing point has the lightest traffic for vehicles leaving the country.

Queues were reported at the “Krakivets” checkpoint for entry into Ukraine—60 cars—as well as at “Shehyni”—30 cars and 8 buses. No traffic backlogs were reported at other checkpoints.

Source: 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment

In Volyn, operations at a border crossing with Poland were suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were on the premises were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new “Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei” road border crossing on the Ukrainian-Romanian border has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

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