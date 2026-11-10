Oleg Bilorus, the first ambassador of independent Ukraine to the United States, has died

Oleg Bilorus passed away on November 6, 2026, at the age of 88. He served as a People’s Deputy of Ukraine for four terms, was an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and served as Ukraine’s first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

While serving in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleg Bilorus earned a reputation as an authoritative expert on international politics and played a direct role in shaping the country’s foreign policy. His colleagues noted his integrity and his statesmanlike approach to his work.

The Association of People’s Deputies expressed its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, colleagues, and students of the deceased, emphasizing that his contribution will forever remain in the history of Ukrainian parliamentarism, diplomacy, and science.

Oleg Bilorus was a Doctor of Economic Sciences, an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States (1992–1994; named “Diplomat of the Year” in the U.S. in 1994), and a People’s Deputy for four terms (from the third to the sixth). Throughout his terms in the Verkhovna Rada, he specialized in international politics, served on the Committee on Foreign Affairs (which he chaired during the sixth convocation), and served as Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

From 1996 to 1999, Oleg Bilorus was a member of Pavlo Lazarenko’s All-Ukrainian Association “Hromada,” where he served as deputy party chairman, and it was through this political party that he was first elected to the Parliament of the third convocation in 1998.

Later, during that same term, he joined the newly formed All-Ukrainian Association “Batkivshchyna,” becoming one of Yulia Tymoshenko’s longest-standing allies and the party’s deputy leader. In 2002, 2006, and 2007, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the 4th, 5th, and 6th convocations as a member of the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc (BYuT); in particular, he headed the BYuT faction in the 4th convocation of parliament. In 2012, the politician ran for the Rada again on the “Batkivshchyna” ticket, but his 122nd place on the party list proved to be too low to secure a seat.

The “Batkivshchyna” website stated: “The funeral and burial of Oleg Hryhorovych Bilorus—a member of the ‘Batkivshchyna’ party, an outstanding Ukrainian politician, diplomat, scholar, Doctor of Economic Sciences, professor, and academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine—took place. Oleg Hryhorovych was respected for his professionalism, wisdom, sincerity, integrity, and dedication to Ukraine. Diplomatic service held a special place in Oleg Hryhorovych’s life. He became Ukraine’s first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America following the declaration of our country’s independence. During the challenging period of Ukraine’s state-building, he made significant efforts to assert Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence on the international stage.”

The Association of People’s Deputies of Ukraine announced the passing.

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