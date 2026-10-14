The State Customs Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Economic Security Bureau and the National Police, has uncovered a large-scale scheme involving the illegal sale of vehicles imported under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the vehicles were imported into Ukraine without paying customs duties through three controlled charitable foundations. Customs declarations stated that the vehicles were intended for use by military personnel on the front lines. However, instead of being transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the vehicles were sold for cash in Kyiv through popular online classifieds platforms. During 2026, those involved in the scheme managed to sell 71 vehicles.

One of the suspects was detained while attempting to sell another vehicle. During searches of his residence, law enforcement officers seized two additional vehicles. The suspect has been notified of charges under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of humanitarian aid for profit), and the pretrial investigation is currently ongoing.

Source: Press Service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

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