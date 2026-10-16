Queues at Ukraine's borders on October 16: Where Are the Most Cars and Buses?

As of 9:00 a.m. on October 16, lines of passenger cars, buses, and pedestrians were reported at certain border crossing points for exiting Ukraine. The largest number of passenger cars was reported at the “Ugryniv,” “Krakivets,” and “Shehyni” border crossing points on the border with Poland.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Situation at the border with Poland

As of this morning, the lines heading toward Poland were as follows:

“Shehyni” — 85 passenger cars and 65 pedestrians.

“Ugryniv” — 50 passenger cars.

“Krakivets” — 50 passenger cars and 10 buses.

“Hrushiv” — 20 passenger cars.

“Ustyluh” — 12 buses.

“Nyzhankovychi”—10 passenger cars and one bus.

There were no lines at the “Yagodin,” “Rava-Ruska,” and “Smilnytsia” border crossing points. At the same time, passenger cars were temporarily not being allowed through at “Yagodin,” and pedestrians were not being allowed through any of the aforementioned checkpoints, except for “Sheginy,” where pedestrian traffic was permitted in both directions.

Queues at the borders with Slovakia and Hungary

On the Slovak side, 20 passenger cars were waiting at the “Uzhhorod” border crossing. There were no lines at the “Maly Berezny” and “Mali Selmentsi” crossings.

At the border with Hungary, no lines were reported at any of the listed border crossing points. This applies to the “Tisa,” “Dzvinkove,” “Kosyno,” “Luzhanka,” “Vylok,” and “Velyka Palad” crossing points.

Situation at the border with Romania and Moldova

According to border guards, as of 9:00 a.m., there were no lines at any of the following border crossing points on the border with Romania: “Dyakove,” “Solotvyno,” “Bila Tserkva,” “Porubne,” “Krasnoilsk,” and “Dyakivtsi.”

No lines were reported at the “Mamalyga” and “Kelmentsi” checkpoints on the border with Moldova either.

Border guards recommend taking into account the possibility of unstable operation of the control services’ electronic systems at border crossing points when planning trips.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine—Western Border

As a reminder, passenger traffic has decreased at Ukraine’s western border.

Due to the traditional increase in passenger traffic ahead of the weekend, a backlog of vehicles waiting to exit Ukraine has been observed at the Ukrainian-Polish border within Lviv Oblast. Citizens are advised to take this situation into account when planning their trips and to choose less congested border crossing points.

At the “Yagodin” border crossing, two drivers of an international bus were detained for attempting to bribe a border guard with $10,000.

Specialized defense prosecutors in the Western Region—covering Lviv, Volyn, and Zakarpattia Oblasts—have uncovered five schemes involving the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across Ukraine’s state border.

Read us on