Anti-corruption investigators are examining the assets of Maksim Anisimov, an employee of the Odesa Regional Territorial Election Commission

Ukrainian banks have received a request from anti-corruption activists to search for bank accounts and transactions made in favor of or on behalf of Maxim Anisimov, who is believed to be a deputy of the Bolhrad Territorial Community and an employee of the scandal-ridden Odesa Regional Territorial Coordination Center and Joint Venture.

Sources told UA.News

that the investigation has begun.

The request asks for information regarding the existence of accounts, their numbers, account balances, transactions conducted through them, the purpose of payments, the counterparty’s identification details, the counterparty’s account number, and the counterparty’s bank code.

Anti-corruption investigators are also interested in the balances of securities and other assets in the accounts of the deputy from the Bolhrad Territorial Community, as well as data on fund transfers between accounts, the purpose of payments, the counterparty’s account numbers, and the counterparty’s code as a professional participant in the capital market and organized commodity markets.

Anisimov’s Declaration

Maksym Anisimov’s declaration is quite modest. He does not own a large number of properties or vehicles. Only one residential building measuring 263 square meters and a plot of land are listed.

Anisimov receives a pension and listed $70,000 in savings in his declaration.

As a reminder, anti-corruption investigators are examining the assets of Khrystyna Dulibyanyk, a member of the Drohobych District Council, who owns 18 land plots.

Earlier, Ukrainian banks received a request from anti-corruption investigators to search for bank accounts and transactions made in favor of or on behalf of the alleged deputy head of the Customs Clearance Department No. 4 at the “Ustyluh” customs post, Viktor Stepanovich Kovalsky.

The assets of Lyudmyla Kravchenko, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, were also investigated, and the financial transactions of her family members are currently being examined, in particular Tornike Ugrekhelidze, chief specialist of the Electronic Services Reengineering Department within the Public Services Reengineering Directorate of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, who is reportedly married to Anastasia Kravchenko, the daughter of the Deputy Minister of Justice.

Earlier, Ukrainian banking institutions received a request from anti-corruption officials to search for bank accounts and transactions conducted for the benefit of or on behalf of the First Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspection in Lviv Oblast — Valery Vitkovsky, First Deputy Chief State Inspector for Environmental Protection of the Lviv Region at the State Environmental Inspection (SEI). This official prefers to accumulate wealth in cryptocurrencies.



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