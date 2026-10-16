Speculation is circulating on social media that this winter in Ukraine will be warm. This speculation was sparked by a video from Oleg Basarab, an instructor in first aid and tactical medicine, who, after visiting the “Pozhezhivska” weather station in the Carpathians, stated that experts are allegedly forecasting a warm winter.

At the same time, Yuriy Horbenko, acting head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, urged people not to jump to conclusions.

“Autumn isn’t even over yet. We don’t make such long-term forecasts for the winter,” he noted.

According to Gorbenko, weather stations are engaged in observations, not in making long-term forecasts.

“At weather stations—in general—they only conduct observations. No forecasts,” the expert emphasized.

He added that long-term forecasts are handled by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, which has the necessary departments and models for such calculations. It is too early to say what the winter will be like.

Source: Oleg Basarab, Facebook

Read us on