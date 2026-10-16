After meeting with Zelenskyy, Madyar announced a reset of relations

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take political and economic relations between the two countries to a new level.

Mátyás welcomed the conclusion of a political agreement to strengthen the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. He also described the Ukrainian parliament’s adoption of the law on the education of national minorities and the start of its implementation as the first step toward restoring trust.

“We agreed that it is in the interests of both countries to place political and economic relations on a new footing,” the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

According to him, the parties agreed to continue consultations at the ministerial level and to pay special attention to the situation of national minorities in both countries.

Mátyás also expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and stated Hungary’s readiness to use diplomatic means to help achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace as soon as possible.

Source: Péter Magyar, Facebook

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