Mushroom Hunter's Calendar for October 19–25, 2026: Where to Find Late-Season Mushrooms and Rules for Fall Foraging

The second half of October marks the final stage of the active mushroom-picking season in most regions, when the forest yields its last valuable finds before the cold weather sets in. Although the variety of species gradually decreases due to falling nighttime temperatures, experienced mushroom hunters know that it is precisely during this period that the best harvest for winter preparations can be gathered, especially in coniferous and mixed forests.

Weekly Mushroom Forecast

From October 19 to 25, conditions will be influenced by soil moisture and morning frosts, which are already typical for late October.

October 19–20. The days following possible weekend precipitation and fog are favorable for checking deciduous and mixed forests. At this time, late-season gilled mushrooms and oyster mushrooms continue to grow actively beneath a layer of fallen leaves and pine needles.

October 21–22. A drop in daytime temperatures and windy weather can cause the forest litter in open glades to dry out quickly. It’s best to shift your search to sheltered ravines, dense thickets, and young conifer plantings, where moisture is retained longer.

October 23–25. The end of the week is characterized by stable fall weather. Even with light night frosts, the mycelium of some mushroom species produces a final, vigorous wave of fruiting, especially after the forest warms up in the sun around noon.

What to Forage in the Forest During This Period

Winter honey mushrooms and autumn remnants. At this time, winter honey mushrooms appear in large numbers on stumps, fallen trunks, and living trees (mainly poplars, willows, and aspens); they can withstand even light frosts. They are distinguished by their honey-yellow or orange caps and velvety stems. Late-season autumn honey mushrooms can also still be found here and there.

White mushrooms and butter mushrooms. In pine forests and mixed forests with a high proportion of pine, you can still find sturdy late-season white mushrooms (porcini), which are distinguished by darker caps and denser flesh compared to their summer counterparts. You can also find grainy and late butter mushrooms in pine forests.

Green-capped boletes and green-tinged boletes. These mushrooms get their name from their characteristic yellow-green color, which remains even after boiling. They grow in dry pine forests on sandy soils and are often half-buried in moss or sand, so they require thorough cleaning to remove sand during harvesting.

Oyster mushrooms and russulas. Fresh colonies of common oyster mushrooms can be found on the trunks of deciduous trees. In addition, cold-hardy species of russulas with dense, fleshy caps are found at the forest edges.

Key Rules for Safe and Successful Foraging

Avoid old and frost-damaged mushrooms: Mushrooms that have already been damaged by severe night frosts and have become soft or watery should not be picked, as protein breakdown processes have begun in them.

Carefully examine unfamiliar species: In the fall, the number of late-season mushrooms in the forest increases; these may resemble edible ones but can be dangerous. If you have even the slightest doubt, leave the mushroom in the forest.

Dress warmly and comfortably: The fall forest requires layered clothing, waterproof footwear, and protection against moisture, as morning dew and fog linger for a very long time during this season.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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