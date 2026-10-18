Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, held talks with Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, and reaffirmed the Fund’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of continuing reforms and international assistance to ensure economic stability. Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation emphasized the priority of successfully completing the combined second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility program by the end of this year, which requires the timely securing of external resources for next year.

Source: IMF.

The IMF has estimated Ukraine’s financing gap through 2029. According to a preliminary assessment by the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine may face an external financing gap totaling approximately $54 billion.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, speaking at a ministerial roundtable during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, stated that the country’s need for external budget financing for 2027 alone amounts to more than $52 billion.

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