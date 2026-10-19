Video: A floating robotic system powered by a gasoline engine has been developed in Ukraine

The Ukrainian company Tencore has revealed the specifications and key features of its latest development—the MAT1LDA ground-based robotic system, designed to operate both on land and in water.



This robotic complex is part of a new ecosystem of unmanned systems, which was unveiled in early October of this year.

The Ukrainian company NODRICS was responsible for developing the robotic amphibious vehicle. The platform is equipped with eight wheels in an 8×8 configuration and a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine. Special pontoons are mounted on the sides of the vehicle to help it navigate water obstacles and move through marshy terrain.

This was reported by the company.

According to the developers, the MAT1LDA is capable of transporting up to 500 kg of cargo while traveling on land and up to 400 kg on water. The vehicle’s claimed range is up to 160 km on land and up to 50 km on water.

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Among the design advantages, the developers also highlight the open frame, which allows the platform to be quickly adapted to various tasks—from transporting cargo in containers to carrying evacuation stretchers.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian defense company Tencore, together with a partner, is developing its own electric motors for ground-based robotic systems (GRS), which are intended to serve as a more effective alternative to Chinese counterparts.

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