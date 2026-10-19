Due to heavy rains in Odesa on October 19, parents were allowed to keep their children home

In Odesa, due to heavy rainfall on the night of October 19, parents may choose not to send their children to school. Distance learning will be organized for students who stay home.

According to the Black Sea and Azov Sea Hydrometeorological Center, heavy rain is expected in Odesa on the night of October 19, with precipitation continuing throughout the day.

Parents are asked to assess for themselves whether it is safe for their child to travel to school.

If a child stays home, they will participate in distance learning: teachers will provide materials, assignments, and guidance.

Educational institutions will remain open. For children who attend classes, learning will be organized in safe conditions. Details will be provided by school and kindergarten administrations.

This was announced by Ihor Koval, acting mayor of Odesa.

As a reminder, Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

We would like to add that following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

Earlier, rescue workers extinguished a fire in a high-rise building in Odesa following a Russian strike.

Read us on