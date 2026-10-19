The Supreme Court has suspended the detention of Mykola Kharkavyi, a former member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council

The Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Mykola Kharkovyi, a former member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council, to imprisonment, but he did not go to jail. The Supreme Court suspended the execution of the sentence because Kharkovyi is currently serving in the military.

Along with the cassation appeal, the Supreme Court received a motion from the convicted man’s attorney to suspend the sentence based on the rulings of the High Anti-Corruption Court and the Appeals Chamber. As the defense explained, Mykola Kharkavyi is currently serving in the military and is also involved in carrying out tasks and operations as part of his military unit. The attorney supported her arguments with materials attached to the motion and a character reference for the convicted man.

“The defense counsel’s motion is well-founded; it provides sufficient grounds for suspending the enforcement of the court decisions regarding Mykola Kharkavyi,” states the Supreme Court’s ruling dated October 14.

In addition, the Supreme Court undertook a review of the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated September 22, 2026, in the Kharkov case. In her cassation appeal, the defendant’s defense attorney cites “a substantial violation of the requirements of criminal procedural law” by the lower courts and asks the Supreme Court to overturn the appellate court’s ruling and order a new hearing in the appellate court.

Source: Glavkom

We would like to add that anti-corruption investigators are examining the assets of Khrystyna Dulib’yanik, a member of the Drohobych District Council, who owns 18 plots of land.

As a reminder, Ukrainian banking institutions previously received a request from anti-corruption officials to search for bank accounts and transactions conducted in favor of or on behalf of the alleged deputy head of the Customs Clearance Department No. 4 at the “Ustyluh” customs post, Viktor Stepanovich Kovalsky.

The assets of Lyudmyla Kravchenko, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, were also investigated, and the financial transactions of her family members are currently being examined, in particular, Tornike Ugrekhelidze, chief specialist of the Electronic Services Reengineering Department within the Public Services Reengineering Directorate of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, who is reportedly married to Anastasia Kravchenko, the daughter of the Deputy Minister of Justice.

Earlier, Ukrainian banking institutions received a request from anti-corruption officials to search for bank accounts and transactions conducted for the benefit of or on behalf of the First Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspection in Lviv Oblast — Valery Vitkovsky, First Deputy Chief State Inspector for Environmental Protection of the Lviv Region at the State Environmental Inspection (SEI). This official prefers to accumulate wealth in cryptocurrencies.

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