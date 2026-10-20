In the Khmelnytskyi region, doctors issued false diagnoses for $10,000–12,000

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a group of five people—including three doctors from the military medical commission—was exposed for helping individuals obtain a Category II disability designation without legal grounds in exchange for 10,000–12,000 dollars.

The organizer of the scheme turned out to be a 40-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, who recruited the doctors and an employee of the regional emergency medical center. They fabricated treatment records and invented diagnoses to enable illegal travel abroad or to secure long-term care benefits.

The scheme had been operating since June 2026. All five participants were notified of their status as suspects in the abuse of influence, and the organizer is additionally charged with organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across the border. The court ordered the suspects to be held in pretrial detention with the possibility of bail.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

In Kyiv, two medical workers and their accomplice were exposed; according to the investigation, they demanded money in exchange for helping to arrange a fraudulent disability status. They promised to help a man for $12,000 in exchange for their services.

In Kyiv, a high-ranking official of the Kyiv City State Administration was caught having obtained a fake disability status for himself.

In addition, medical professionals in the Dnipropetrovsk region were caught helping men of draft age obtain fake disability status to travel abroad in exchange for bribes. The suspects charged $500 for their services.

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