A passenger on an international bus traveling from Italy to Kyiv was left behind at a gas station in the village of Bila Krynytsia. The driver drove on, leaving her documents, money, and personal belongings on the bus. The woman contacted the police, and patrol officers caught up with the bus and stopped it.

That night, the woman called 102 and reported that the bus driver had left her at a gas station. The passenger explained that the bus had continued on its way without her, and all her belongings were still inside. Patrol officers arrived at the specified address and investigated the situation. It turned out that the international bus traveling from Italy to Kyiv had stopped at a gas station in the village of Bila Krynytsia. During this stop, the woman remained at the gas station, while the driver drove on without noticing she was missing.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the passenger had left her documents, money, and personal belongings behind. All of these items remained inside the bus. The officers wasted no time and set off in pursuit of the bus. They soon caught up with the bus and stopped it. The driver explained to the police that he hadn’t noticed the passenger was missing before departure.

Afterward, the patrol officers had a preventive conversation with the driver. The police emphasized that before leaving intermediate stops, drivers must check to ensure that all passengers have returned to the bus. Such a check helps prevent similar incidents and ensures that people are not left alone in unfamiliar places. The police also reminded passengers of safety rules while traveling. It’s important to pay close attention to the stops and the bus’s departure time, as well as to stay in contact with the driver or an attendant. Before boarding, check to make sure you have all your documents and personal belongings with you.

If an unusual situation arises during the trip, do not wait for the problem to resolve itself. It’s better to notify the driver or attendant immediately and, if necessary, contact the police for help. It was a timely call to 102 that helped this passenger get back on the bus. This was reported by the Rivne Region Patrol Police.

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