A member of the Kherson Regional Council was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

A member of the Kherson Regional Council of the 8th convocation has been found guilty of treason and aiding an aggressor state. He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison, with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office for the same period.

The court established that in March 2022, the defendant escorted columns of the Russian National Guard and Russian special services to the center of Skadovsk, assisting them with navigation, accommodation, and food. He also pressured local authorities to cooperate with the occupiers, handed over five motorboats to them for use against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and provided information about participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation and pro-Ukrainian residents.

The convicted man is currently wanted. The court’s verdict may be appealed within 30 days.

Source: Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

An occupier who took a civilian hostage in Kupiansk was sentenced to 10 years.

Sergei Karpilovich, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for systematically raping a 57-year-old civilian woman for over two months in the occupied village in the Pokrovsk District of Donetsk Oblast.

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